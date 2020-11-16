Haris Rauf bowled a terrific yorker to dismiss Shahid Afridi for a golden duck during the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Eliminator 2 match in PSL 2020. Rauf’s reaction after shattering Afridi’s stumps for a first-ball duck won him admirers online. The 27-year-old apologised to Afridi with folded hands after dismissing him leaving the commentators confused. Rauf later went on to reveal he had planned the celebration if he picked Afridi’s wicket in this crucial match. Rauf’s two-wicket over brought the Qalandars back into the match after Adam Lyth and Shan Masood looked to be running away with the match. IPL 2021 Auctions in Mind, BCCI May Conduct Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Before Ranji Trophy.

The incident occurred in the 14th over with Multan Sultans comfortably placed at 110/4 and needing 73 runs from 42 deliveries to sail to the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5. Shan Masood and Ravi Bopara had just been dismissed in successive overs leaving Rilee Rossouw and new-man Afridi at the crease. Rauf first removed the South African in his fourth delivery with David Wiese taking a brilliant catch at long-on. Imam-Ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz and Ramiz Raja Troll Mohammad Hafeez for Taking Unusual ‘Loo Break’ During Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator Match in PSL 2020 (Watch Video).

He then clean-bowled Afridi with a terrific yorker ball to remove the legendary cricketer and pull back the Lahore Qalandars back into the game. It was a full delivery from Rauf aimed at Afridi’s toes and shattered his leg-stump. The 29-year-old, however, chose not to celebrate and instead apologised to the great man as he walked off disappointed. Take a look at the brilliant reaction for Haris Rauf after dismissing Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi.

"LALA I'M Sorry!!"

Masterstroke By Haris Rauf

Legend is Always Legend!

Legend is Always legend he knew that. respected attitude from Haris Rauf❤️#MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/05bs2Mjtty — S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل) (@Msohailsays) November 15, 2020

Rauf was enormously praised online for his reaction after removing Afridi, who is a legend in Pakistan cricket and also a former captain. Twitterati praised the pacer for recognising the legacy of Afridi and not celebrating the wicket. This is, however, not the first time such a thing has happened in the PSL. Last season another Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Afridi had similarly bowled Afridi with a yorker and then chose not to celebrate it to show his respect towards the great man.

“There is only one Shahid Afridi in the cricket arena. And this is the least you can do to honor the Man for his services to cricket, Pakistan and humanity. Duaaain @SAfridiOfficial bhai! #Respect #Legend” Shaheen Shah Afridi had later tweeted quoting a video of him dismissing Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi After Dismissing Shahid Afridi

There is only one Shahid Afridi in the cricket arena. And this is the least you can do to honor the Man for his services to cricket, Pakistan and humanity. Duaaain @SAfridiOfficial bhai!#Respect #Legend https://t.co/re6nlQJuVM — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 12, 2018

Rauf’s double-wicket over, meanwhile, have made Lahore Qalandars the favourites to reach the final of PSL 2020. Afridi’s wicket have left Multan Sultans needing 68 runs from 7 overs to win the game. The winner of this Eliminator 2 match will play Karachi Kings in the final.

