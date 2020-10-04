On this day (October 4) in 1996, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi unleashed mayhem against Sri Lanka and registered a century off just 37 balls, which remained the fastest ton in ODI cricket for almost 18 years. As the staggering knock completed 24 years, Afridi thanked all his fans for remembering his efforts in Nairobi. The Pakistan legend also expressed gratitude towards Sachin Tendulkar for giving his for the clash. For the unversed, the bat Afridi used during that encounter was gifted to his teammate Waqar Younis by none other than the Master Blaster. No Pakistan Cricketers in IPL! Shahid Afridi Feels Babar Azam & Other Players Missing Out on the Big Opportunity.

"Dreams do come true! I dreamt of this but never knew my dream would come true like it did on October 4 1996.A memory that will last forever. Thank u fans&media from around the for remembering the inns thanks to legend Sachin for his which made the ball travel miles that day!" wrote Afridi while sharing the highlights of his stellar innings. The comment section of the post got flooded with praises and fans also went down memory lane and remembered that day.

View Post:

Dreams do come true! I dreamt of this but never knew my dream would come true like it did on 4th Oct 1996.A memory that will last forever. Thank u fans&media from around the 🌎for remembering the inns ♥️ thanks to legend Sachin for his🏏 which made the ball travel miles that day! pic.twitter.com/RYVM2vPJIt — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 4, 2020

Notably, Afridi’s heroics came in just the 2nd ODI of his career. He came into bat at number three after the dismissal of opener Saleem Elahi. The youngster wasted no time and took the potent Sri Lankan batting line-up by storm. From Muttiah Muralitharan to Chaminda Vaas, all the bowlers faced the wrath of the right-handed batsman. In total, he scored 102 runs off just 40 balls as Pakistan powered to a mammoth total of 371/9. Sri Lanka tried to make a fightback with the bat but fell well short as Saeed Anwar’s men registered an emphatic 82-run win.

