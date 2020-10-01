Sachin Tendulkar went in nostalgia seeing Sanju Samson’s stunning catch during Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The RR star, who’s a professional wicket-keeper, jumped while fielding at the deep backward square region and executed a sensational grab to dismiss Pat Cummins. While completing the grab, however, the fielder banged his head hard in the ground and looked in severe pain. Fans showered praises on Samson’s exceptional fielding effort but former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar was one of the few who understood Samson’s soreness. RR vs KKR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowlers Set up Impressive Win.

While praising Samson on Twitter, Tendulkar recalled how he took a similar catch to dismiss Phil Simmons during the India vs West Indies match in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The legendary cricketer ran from long-on to long-off and took a sensational catch. Just like Samson, the batting great had also banged in the head in the ground and looked in pain. Hence, Samson’s effort brought Tendulkar’s old memories back. “Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR,” tweeted Tendulkar. Robin Uthappa Topples Virat Kohli to Get This Unwanted Record as KKR Defeat RR by 37 Runs.

Sachin Tendulkar Goes Down Memory Lane!!

Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Minutes after the Master Blaster’s tweet, a netizen shared a merged video of Samson’s and Tendulkar’s catch which certainly looked quite identical. Tendulkar was nothing but delighted after coming across the clip as he retweeted the video while writing: “Thanks for sharing this!”

Quite Identical!!

Thanks for sharing this! 🙂 https://t.co/2r4e7cEdCm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Well, Samson’s stupendous take did earn him a lot of praises, but his efforts went in vain as Rajasthan lost the game by 27 runs. Thanks to Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill’s batting blitzes, KKR posted 174/6 while batting first. In reply, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi ran through RR’s batting line-up, restricting them to 137/9.

