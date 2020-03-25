Shane Warne, Aaron Finch Slam Australia PM Scott Morrison for ‘Confusing’ Coronavirus Address, Call for Immediate Nation-Wide Lockdown

Shane Warne (File Photo)

The Australian sporting fraternity led by spin legend Shane Warne and current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch lashed out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison after his ‘confusing’ press conference. The Aussie PM in a bid to fight and prevent the spread of coronavirus declared the shutdown of most business but maintained that “it is safe to send your children to school” which resulted in a huge backlash on social media. Immediately after the press conference, Warne took to Twitter to slam for confusing people more than helping them understand the situation while Finch said that he was left more confused after the press conference than he was before it. Shane Warne Calls for Nationwide Lockdown in Australia to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic.

Morrison, who on Monday had declared the shutdown of all bars, pubs and movie theatres also informed that Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons and tattoo parlours will also be shut while not more than 10 people can be present at weddings and funerals. Shane Warne Devastated Seeing Increase In Cases of Coronavirus Positive Patients.

Shane Warne Calls Out PM Scott Morrison

Listening to the PM like everyone here in Aust & what I understood was. “It’s essential. Unless it’s not. Then it’s essentially not essential. I can’t be clearer” Plus people can buy a new shirt at a shopping centre ? WTF? PM just had a shocker. Surely should be in lockdown now — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 24, 2020

But insisted on keeping educational institutions open. “It’s going to be a tough year in 2020 and one of the things I don’t want to have yielded up is a year of a child’s education, which is so important. We need to work so hard together to try and ensure that those kids get that education and that is not lost to this virus,” said Morrison in the presser.

Health Has to Be Most Important

Ps I know it’s impossible to please everyone as PM at the moment, but surely clear rules and lockdown for Australia as of NOW is the only decision - end of. Let’s learn from the mistakes other countries have made. Health has to be the most important thing for everyone ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 24, 2020

Warne immediately took to Twitter to call out the Australia PM and also lambasted him for his lack of clarity. “Health has to be the most important thing for everyone!” wrote Warne picking on Morrison for his decision to keep schools open at a time when COVID 19 has caused devastating effects across the Globe. “I know it’s impossible to please everyone as PM at the moment, but surely clear rules and lockdown for Australia as of NOW is the only decision - end of. PM just had a shocker. Surely should be in lockdown now,” added the Aussie cricket legend.

Aaron Finch was Left Confused

I’m more bloody confused now that I was before the PM’s press conference!! 🤯 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 24, 2020

Simply Doesn't Make Sense!!

Send your kids to school but if someone dies you can only have 10 people attend a funeral no more. That makes sense bloke needs to stop. 🤦‍♂️ — Brendan Fevola (@BrendanFevola25) March 24, 2020

Warne, however, wasn’t the only Australian sports personality unimpressed with the Prime Minister. Former AFL star Brendan Fevola and Radio personality Ryan Fitzgerald also called took to social media to let out their disappointment.

The former Australia cricketer's Gin company recently announced that will stop producing Gin and produce hand sanitisers to supply to two Western Australia hospitals following the call from PM Morrison urging companies in the country to join in the fight against COVID-19.