Shane Warne Devastated Seeing Increase In Cases of Coronavirus Positive Patients, Urges People to Follow Government's Advice (See Tweet)

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With each passing day, the number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing and people all around the world are hoping the pandemic to get stop as soon as possible. Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was also one of the many people who were perplexed seeing the rapid spread of the disease. Taking to his official Twitter page, the former cricketer shared a stat on how the COVID-19 infection has taken the world by storm in recent times and expressed his agony. Warne also urged people to be alert at least now and follow the advisories of their respective government. Shane Warne's Seven Zero Eight Gin Company to Make Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

“Just got sent this !!!!! Wow, please, please, please can we all stick together and listen to the Govt and adhere to the advice,” wrote the star cricketer on the micro-blogging website. According to the stat, the world has crossed over 3 lakh coronavirus cases till now in which the first 1 one lakh took three months, the second one-lakh people took 12 days to get affected while the last one lakh cases came in mere three days. Well, these numbers are certainly mind-boggling and hence, the 50-year old wants people to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get affected.

Just got sent this !!!!! Wow, please, please, please can we all stick together and listen to the Govt and adhere to the advice pic.twitter.com/9ABOHsy5jB — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 22, 2020

To fight this global crisis, Warne’s owned gin company SevenZeroEight also are producing hand sanitizers to help people being safe. The pandemic had a great impact on Australia too as over 1000 people have been found positive in the nation. Major cities like Melbourne and Sydney have announced lockdowns and the other cities are also expected to follow the same.