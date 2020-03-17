Sheffield Shield 2019–20 Called Off Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New South Wales Crowned Champions

New South Wales Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sheffield Shield 2019-20, Australia's premium First-Class tournament has been called off owing to the coronavirus threat and New South Wales have been declared champions on the virtue of being at the top of latest team standings. The last round of the tournament, which was scheduled to be played from March 27 to March 31, was called off and subsequently, New South Wales have been crowned champions. Earlier, Australia vs New Zealand ODI series was also called off after the first ODI and thus, this decision was on the cards. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

Also, Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts advised all the cricketing bodies around the world to shut down the firm’s office and let the staff work from home. "By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue," said Roberts.

"These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances. Many will no doubt be disappointed that the Sheffield Shield, Premier Cricket and Community Cricket seasons won't have their traditional ending. That said, we congratulate New South Wales who were 12 points clear at the top of the table on being crowned Sheffield Shield champions. As organisations around the world rally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it's important that we also provide decisive leadership,” he added.

After the completion of nine matches of all the six sides, NSW were comfortably placed on top with 51 points. Victoria, who were placed 2nd in the team standings, were 13 points behind the Peter Nevil-led side. Opener Daniel Hughes and Daniel Solway scored runs consistently throughout the tournament and hence, played a crucial role behind their side's success. In the bowling department, Harry Conway and Trent Copeland hunted in tandem and gave the opposition batsmen a run for their money.