The IPL 2021 is about eight days away and the players are preparing for the event. Ahead of the tournament, Shivam Mavi looks sharp in the nets and was spotted bowling in perfect line and length. Mavi appeared to be more than prepared for the cash-rich league and showed no sign of rustiness after his seven-day long quarantine. Most of the members of the team Kolkata Knight Riders have reported to the franchise. Andre Russell was seen slamming towering sixes in the nets. The team had also shared the video of the Caribbean all-rounder on social media. Andre Russell Slams Towering Sixers in the Nets, KKR All-Rounder Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

KKR will play their first game in the IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021. Team Kolkata Knight Riders have quite a disappointing season in IPL 2020. They missed out on the playoffs only by an inch. They ended up being on number five of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points. The team had won seven games and lost an equal number of matches. The team is surely looking out to turn their fortunes in the season ahead.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by KKR on social media:

The team has also added Harbhajan Singh to their squad for this edition of IPL. Until last year he played for the Chennai Super kings but had opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

