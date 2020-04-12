Shoaib Akhtar Responds to Kapil Dev After Former Indian Captain Turns Down India vs Pakistan Series Proposal For COVID-19 Relief Funds

Shoaib Akhtar and Kapil Dev (Photo Credits: Getty)

Not very long had Kapil Dev rejected Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of three-match series between India and Pakistan by saying that India does not need the money and conducting the games right now would be a bad idea. Shoaib Akhtar responded to the same now and further explained his opinion and remained adamant. The Rawalpindi Express said that its time we put our heads together to generate revenues as the sporting action all across the world has come to standstill due to the menace of the coronavirus. According to Akhtar the match between India and Pakistan will grab eyeballs which would be more of a fundraiser for generating revenues. The former Pakistani pacer is quite confident that the consideration will soon be taken into seriously. Kapil Dev Rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s Idea of India vs Pakistan Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says, ‘India Does Not Need Money, Why Put Cricketers’ Lives in Danger?’

Shoaib Akhtar further claimed that he knows India more than Imran Khan and knows that poverty exists in both countries. Akhtar further opined, "So I was only asking what options we had if nothing happens for the next six months. What will all the people, who are employed because of cricket, do? What will happen to those whose livelihoods depend on cricket? The only option we have is holding a fundraising match. Maybe it leads to betterment in the relationship. I am talking about a larger perspective," added Akhtar.

Kapil Dev had shot down Shoaib Akhtar’s idea by saying that India does not need the money and conducting a series at this point in time isn’t the right thing to do. The former Indian captain further underlined the fact that the government has been asking everyone to stay at home and it wouldn’t be right to endanger the lives of the cricketers.