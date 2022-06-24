The second T20 of the three-match series between Sri Lanka Women (SL W) and India Women (IND-W) will be played on 25 June 2022 (Saturday) at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The match will commence at 02:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri-Lanka Women vs India Women can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. SL W vs IND W 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Dambulla

India women won the series opener by 34 runs on Thursday. Despite a win by a good margin, Indian women's batters couldn't put up an impressive show. Opener Shafali Verma who made run-a-ball 31 couldn't convert her inning into a substantial one to help her team push a bit further in scoring a good total. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur could only make 22 off 20 balls, however, Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle hit the ball harder to push the team to a decent total of 138 runs. Later, while defending Indian women bowlers blocked the Sri-Lankan Women batters from scoring on the loose and restricted them to 104/5 in 20 overs. Kavisha Dilhari (47) was the only batter from the Sri Lanka Women's team who could make some runs. No other batter could accompany her in chasing the total.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IND-W), and Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

SL-W vs IND-W , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) and Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be our all-rounders

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W) and Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) could form the bowling attack

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IND W), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Shafali Verma (IND W),Nilakshi de Silva (SL W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND W), Radha Yadav (IND W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL W).

Chamari Athapaththu (SL W) could be named as the captain of your SL W vs IND W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

