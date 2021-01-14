Sophie Devine, New Zealand women’s cricket team captain, slammed a century off just 36 balls to create a new record in the women’s cricket. Devine during Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks in Twenty20 Super Smash 2020-21 earned the record of fastest century in women’s T20 cricket. Devine bettered Deandra Dottin’s record off 38-ball century against South Africa in 2010. Interestingly, Devine also surpassed Tim Seifert's 40-ball century for Northern Districts in Mount Maunganui in 2017 to register fastest T20 ton in New Zealand. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mohammed Azharuddeen Joins Elite Company With 37-Ball Century as Kerala Down Mumbai.

Batting first Otago posted 128 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Hayley Jensen was the top-scorer for Otago with 35 off 26 balls. In response, Wellington won by ten wickets with 68 balls remaining as Devine smashed the bowlers all-around the park.

Devin finished unbeaten 108 off just 38 balls enroute to her record breaking century. She smashed nine four and as many sixes during her scintillating effort with the bat. Devine’s opening partner and captain Maddy Green had best seat in the house as she witnessed a sensational innings. Green faced just 15 balls and scored unbeaten 20, she hit a four and a six.

