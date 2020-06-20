On this day in 1996, Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut for India along with Rahul Dravid. The duo featured for India against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Meanwhile, Ganguly took to Twitter and remembered the special day. "Made my debut today .. life's best moment," write the former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. However, Ganguly's tweet kicked-off a Twitter banter between him and former England captain Nasser Hussain. This Day That Year: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Make Test Debut Against England at Lord’s in 1996 (Watch Videos).

Ganguly posted a collage of pictures of him batting and the former England skipper, who was known for his on-field rivalry with the Indian counterpart, tried to pull his leg. Nasser replied, "no pictures of you bowling that week." The BCCI president was quick to reply back and wrote, "I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket." The former English cricketer then posted two laughing emojis.

Ganguly Remembers His Debut

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Nasser Kicks in, Ganguly Responds

I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

In another tweet, Ganguly posted a photo in which both captains can be seen posing with the NatWest Trophy. Ganguly wrote, "Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket." Sourav Ganguly’s Relatives Test Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

Ganguly Seeking Nasser's Help

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

The duo then exchanged couple of GIFs. Ganguly further added a tweet and wrote, "Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy @nassercricket." Nasser replied, "Or just waiting for you at the toss again." Ganguly then ended the banter and while appreciating Nasser's sense of humour, he wrote. "I like the toss one better.. very smart and humour intact...stay well mate ..stay safe."

GIFs Take Over

Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/B4UYwR9XHj — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Ends

I like the toss one better 🤔.. very smart and humour intact .😄..stay well mate ..stay safe .... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Ganguly's Test debut was a special one as he scored 131 off 301 balls in his first outing while batting at number three. Interestingly, Ganguly picked three wickets in the match, which included Nasser as well. Dravid too impressed with his batting but he missed out on his century by just five runs. The match, however, ended in a draw.

