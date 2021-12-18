BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has once again refused to comment on Virat Kohli's fiery press conference that rose eyebrows and easily gave out a hint that all is not well between him and the BCCI. Contrary to Ganguly's statement, Virat Kohli said that he was not asked to reconsider the decision to quit from T20I captaincy. Ganguly said, "Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say." He further explained that the matter is with the BCCI and they will deal with this. Virat Kohli’s Press Conference: Salman Butt, Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra & Others React to Indian Test Captain’s Presser Ahead of India Tour of South Africa 2021-22.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have been in the news for the wrong reasons. Particularly after the fiery press conference before leaving for South Africa where his controversial statements grabbed headlines and even created divided opinions. Virat Kohli also revealed that the BCCI informed him about ODI captaincy only 1.5 hours before the selection meeting. This surely gave away the impression that Virat and BCCI are not on the same page. However, the BCCI official slammed on the condition of anonymity slammed Kohli and said that he cannot say that.

Furthermore, he said that the BCCI was in touch with Kohli and they got in touch with him in September 2021 and spoke about the same. This incident generated a wide range of opinions amongst the cricketing fraternity where the likes of Salman Butt, Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra, Amit Mishra had slammed the BCCI for such behaviour. Whereas, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev was quite annoyed with Kohli and advised him to focus on South Africa tour.

