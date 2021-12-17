Shreyas Iyer is surely one of the best talents that have been unearthed in recent times. So far, the Mumbai batsman has proven his mettle and now that he will be facing South Africa in the Test and ODI matches. Now, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who appeared Backstage with Boria hosted by an eminent journalist Boria Majumdar hailed the Mumbai batsman for the way he has grabbed the opportunity and hailed his domestic record. He also hoped that Iyer would deliver in South Africa as well. Ganguly also said that South Africa will be the real test for Iyer given the fact that the deck offers bounce. Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Virat Kohli's Press Conference, Says 'Leave It To BCCI, We Will Deal With It'.

While speaking about Iyer's domestic career the BCCI President highlighted the fact that Iyer averaged 50 for a long time in domestic cricket and it was high time that he got an opportunity. “I am extremely happy that he did well in his first Test, but his real test will come when he goes to South Africa. When he goes to South Africa and England, with the pace and bounce, hopefully, he will stand up and deliver,” said Sourav Ganguly.

Before making his debut for India, Iyer had a stunning average of 52.18. He scored 4591 runs in 54 first-class matches. During the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, the Mumbai batsman recorded scores of 105 and 65 in the two innings of the Kanpur Test. India will play three Test matches and an equal number of ODI series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).