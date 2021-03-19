South Africa Legends are up against Sri Lanka Legends in the second semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2021. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday (March 19). Both sides have been brilliant this season and would be determined to meet India in the final clash on Sunday. While Sri Lanka Legends finished the league stage at the second position with five victories in six outings, the Proteas side was third in the final standings with four wins in five games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the SL vs SA match. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Hailed on Twitter as India Legends Advance to the Final of Road Safety World Series with 12-Run Triumph over West Indies Legends.

Tillakaratne Dilshan & Co registered a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph when these two sides cross swords in the group stage. Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara put up a bowling exhibition in the first innings as South Africa were bundled out for 89 runs. Chasing the mediocre total, Sri Lanka Legends didn’t break a sweat and crossed the line with more than six overs to spare. It would indeed be interesting to see if Sri Lanka will replicate their heroics or Jonty Rhodes’ men will bounce back. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information.

When is South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Final? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 19, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Final on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends semi-final on TV.

How to Watch South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends semi-final clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream. Live commentary of the game will be available on the Youtube channel of Voot.

SL vs SA Semi-Final Live Commentary!!

Squads

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Lloyd Norris Jones

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

