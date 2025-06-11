South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a plethora of franchise cricket, Test returns into the limelight, with South Africa and Australia taking on each other in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, which is taking place in London from June 11. The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final is being held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa will be aiming to lift the ICC WTC mace for the first time, while Australia, who are defending champions, would want to keep the trophy to themselves. SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Australia Cricket Match in London.

South Africa, under Temba Bavuma, have been exceptional and managed to qualify for the WTC 2025 Final as the table-toppers, while Australia, led by Pat Cummins, finished second in the standings. South Africa would want to break their drought of ICC titles, having come so close during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa will depend on their pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi to rattle the opposition batters, while the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne will look to continue their run-scoring form.

On the other side, Australia have a solid, experienced and well-oiled side, consisting of match-winners like Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon, who have been the backbone of their WTC 2023-25 campaign. South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.