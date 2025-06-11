SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa national cricket team takes on Australia national cricket team in the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. The SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 takes place at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 onwards and has a start time of 03:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Name Playing XI For World Test Championship Summit Clash Against Australia; Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi Included.

This is the third WTC final and second for Australia. While New Zealand won the first one beating India, Australia clinched the second one also by defeating India. Now Australia will be hoping to make it two in two. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Name Playing XI For World Test Championship Summit Clash Against South Africa, Marnus Labuschagne to Open, Cameron Green to Bat Three.

SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (AUS) and Ryan Rickelton (SA).

Batters: Steve Smith (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Temba Bavuma (SA) and Aiden Markram (SA).

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA) and Cameron Green (AUS).

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Mitchell Starc (AUS).

SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mitchell Starc (c), Aiden Markram (vc).

SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Alex Carey (AUS), Ryan Rickelton (SA), Steve Smith (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Temba Bavuma (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Cameron Green (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Mitchell Starc (AUS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).