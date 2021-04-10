After the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in a FOUR-match T20I series, The 1st SA vs PAK Twenty-20 International clash will be played on April 10, 2021 (Saturday) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both teams will be looking for a positive performance and a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021.

Pakistan were the superior team in the One-Day International series as they recorded a 2-1 win and will be aiming to replicate that feat in the shorter format as well. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to avenge the series loss but will have to do without some of their senior stars as they have traveled to India for IPL 2021.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 10, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on their television as it is likely to telecast the game.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe

Pakistan Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood

