South Africa are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on Sri Lanka in the second and last Test of the series. The encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and will get underway on January 3 (Sunday). Quinton de Kock’s men put up a clinical show in the opening game and will be determined to replicate their heroics yet again. Faf du Plessis’ 199-run knock jolted the visitors while youngsters Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder made an impact with the ball. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of SA vs SL match. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Although the visitors faced a thumping defeat by an innings and 45 runs, they should focus on the positives. The likes of Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Dasun Shanaka played impressive knocks whereas Wanindu Hasaranga put on an all-round show. However, they’ll have some selection problems with Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of the series. Minod Bhanuka is his likely replacement in the playing XI, but hopes aren’t very high from the potential debutant against Lungi Ngidi and Co. As the upcoming game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will get underway on January 3, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs SA Test series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Raynard van Tonder, Glenton Stuurman, Dwaine Pretorius

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilruwan Perera, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Santhush Gunathilake, Dilshan Madushanka

