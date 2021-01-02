South Africa will like to register another thumping victory as they take on Sri Lanka in the second and last Test of the series. The encounter takes place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and will get underway on Sunday (January 3). The Proteas side put up a clinical show in the opening game registered a victory by an innings and 45 runs. Faf du Plessis dented the visitors with a magnificent 199-run knock while Lutho Sipamla was the stand-out bowler with six wickets. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs SL match. Jacques Kallis Expresses Disappointment As South Africa Fail To Pay Tribute to Robin Jackman.

Although Dimuth Karunaratne’s men didn’t get the favourable result in Centurion, they have some positives to take out. Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera scored half-centuries whereas Wanindu Hasaranga shone with his all-round brilliance. However, they faced a massive blow as all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the series. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada is expected to miss the second Test as well. Hence, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have another chance to cement their place in the team. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Niroshan Dickwella (SL).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Dean Elgar (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) and Dinesh Chandimal (SL).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wiaan Mulder (SA) should be the lone-all-rounder of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Anrich Nortje (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SL) and Vishwa Fernando (SL).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Dean Elgar (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SL), Vishwa Fernando (SL).

Faf du Plessis (SA) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his partner-in-crime Quinton de Kock (SA) can fill the vice-captain slot.

