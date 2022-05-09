Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 9 : Devon Conway's superlative knock of 87 from 49 balls helped Chennai Super Kings score 208/6 in 20 overs which ultimately paved way for an emphatic 91-run win against Delhi Capitals here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. "The focus is to keep it simple, communicate with Ruturaj and execute our plans. Knowing what their bowlers are like and learning about the pitch was the topic of discussion with Michael Hussey." said CSK opener Devon Conway after winning the 'Player of the match' award. MS Dhoni Not Worried About CSK’s IPL 2022 Playoff Chances, Says ‘It's Not the End of the World’.

Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad went on to score 110 runs for the opening wicket where Gaikwad scored 41 off 33 balls. The duo had set a perfect platform for a big total for CSK. "I was happy to build a partnership with Rutu, the way he is playing eases my job. Being an all-format player is my brand, being positive up-front and assessing the situation is my focus thereon, " said Devon Conway.

By the time Devon Conway was dismissed the Kiwi batter had helped CSK reach 169 in 17th over and he hit seven fours and five sixes scoring runs at a strike-rate of 177.55. "I got out to the sweep, MS told me that I will get full balls and to go down the track and hit the ball straight, " said Devon Conway. Devon Conway and Chennai Super Kings will have to keep performing like this is in their remaining league matches if they want to have chance of making it to the play-off stage.

