Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed is back home after the IPL 2021 was called off indefinitely. But the pacer is quite surprised with the fact that one COVID-19 came into the bio-bubble as the team followed the protocols quite strictly. Wriddhiman Saha was the one who was tested positive for COVID-19. In a conversation with a newspaper, the SRH pacer said that there was no chance of meeting anyone or even coming in touch with anyone. As per the protocol they were asked to stay in the room and according to him, everyone in the team followed the protocols religiously. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Supports BCCI’s Decision to Postpone IPL 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

"While dining or talking to any coaches or management, we were asked to wear masks. We all were following the protocols religiously and without any mistakes," Khaleel was quoted as saying by TimesofIndia.com. Khaleel was in his room when he got the news of IPL 2021 getting postponed. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer took a commercial flight back home and he took a taxi from the airport to reach Tonk.

Sourav Ganguly also sounded clueless about COVID-19 breaching the bio-bubble. He said that the BCCI will have to do a post-mortem on the entire situation. However, he pointed out the fact that since there was air travel involved in the match, it is very likely that there could have been a loophole. The BCCI President further informed that he will try and he will try to conduct the remaining games before the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).