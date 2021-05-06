Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has backed the decision of postponing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the gala tournament midway after multiple coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble. Only 29 matches were played in the 60-game tournament till May 3. IPL 2021 was scheduled to be played until May 30. Notably, the second wave of the deadly virus has been wreaking havoc in India, with over 3 lakh new cases being registered every day for the last two weeks. With the situation being so critical, Rohit believes that postponing the competition was an apt decision.

"It’s unfortunate that the tournament has been postponed. But in the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it’s a very good decision," the Hitman said in a video shared by MI’s official social media account. “Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament! Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong,” the franchise captioned the video. IPL 2021 Suspended: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran Including 8 England Cricketers Back in London; Australians Await for Maldives Flight.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

With four victories in seven outings, Mumbai Indians were 4th on the points table before the season was deferred and would be raring to get back in action again. Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to conduct the rest of the tournament in September, just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, the venue is likely to be shifted the expected third wave of coronavirus hits India. In such case, the remaining part of the competition can be held in UAE, like the previous season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).