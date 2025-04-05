Match 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see one out-of-form franchise, in Sunrisers Hyderabad, take on the Gujarat Titans, who are on a two-match winning streak. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match marks the return of Pat Cummins and Co on home ground, while Shubman Gill and his band of men play their second away match of the season. SRH are languishing in the bottom place of the IPL 2025 table, while Gujarat Titans are well-placed in fourth. SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans.

Runners-up from IPL 2024, SRH's major concern have been their batting, where all their top batters have failed miserably. Only Travis Head, has been in decent touch, along with youngster Aniket Verma. The bowling, too, has looked underperforming, with the likes of Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel leaking runs by the buckets.

On the flipside, the Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a stellar run apart from their one loss against the Punjab Kings. GT bounced back and showcased all-rounder performances across departments in their wins over MI and RCB. Sai Sudharshan has been the backbone of GT's batting with support from Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill. Sai Kishore has been a game-changer for GT in the bowling department, with others acting as perfect support.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

In five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, SRH have managed just a solitary win, while GT have come out victorious three times. One match ended in a no-result.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Travis Head Mohammed Siraj Zeeshan Ansari Jos Buttler Heinrich Klaasen

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

Mohammed Siraj has been on a roll in IPL 2025, and has constantly terrorised batting lineups, and will look to take full toll on SRH's underfiring top-three. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma need to come good if SRH have to get back to winning ways. Zeeshan Ansari has been a dark horse for SRH, and will again be put under the pump by the likes of Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, who are in good touch.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition on April 6. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’, Star SRH Cricketer Inks Royally Challenged Bengaluru on Sign Board Before Running Off on Bike for Promotional Campaign (Watch Video).

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For live streaming options, fans can watch the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to get their impact player correct and have mostly utilised the likes of Adam Zampa and Abhinav Manohar in home conditions. Wiaan Mulder and Rahul Chahar could find a game as impact players against GT. On the other hand, GT, despite having a depth of options as an impact player, has constantly used Sherfane Rutherford, who so far has yielded rich dividends.

