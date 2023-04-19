Mumbai Indians find themselves in a winning streak as they bag their third straight victory in the IPL 2023 beating SRH by 14-rubs away from home at Hyderabad. A pitch completely different from the one they played last game holding up a little seemed challenging at first. But after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave them a flying start, Cameron Green carried forward the momentum and provided a strong finish which helped Mumbai Indians pile pressure n the chasing team Sunrisers Hyderabad with not much dew around and eventually picked up regular wickets to restrict them ahead of the finishing line. With this win, they now move at the 6th position in the points table with 6 points. Arjun Tendulkar Picks his First Wicket in IPL, Dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar During SRH vs MI Match (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first anticipating some dew later in the evening. In a two paced deck Mumbai Indians needed well above par if they wanted to defend the total. Rohit gave MI a brisk start, but Cameron Green struggled initially. With Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav dismissed in quick succession, MI were under a bit of pressure for some time but Green got going and was well supported by Tilak Varma. Green carried the momentum on and provided a strong finish to post Mumbai Indians a much above par total on this wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost last match's centurion Harry Brook early into the innings. Mayank Agarwal struggled through as they kept losing wickets from one end. Heinrich Klassen stitched a partnership with Mayank and launched a counterattack against Piyush Chawla. But he lost his wicket in the same over and the chase of SRH got derailed after it. Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant last over conceding just five runs and bagged his maiden wicket also sealing the win.

SRH vs MI Stat Highlights

# Rohit Sharma scores 6000 runs in IPL.

# Rohit Sharma becomes 4th player to get 6000 runs in IPL.

# 4th time a fielder has taken three catches in one innings (Aiden Markram-3).

#Arjun Tendulkar takes maiden IPL Wicket, dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 'Too Slow' Twitterati Suggest Arjun Tendulkar to Increase His Pace As Left Arm Seamer Takes the New Ball During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

A game that had Cameron Green's revelation, Tilak Varma's counter-attack, Arjun Tendulkar's last over and Piyush Chawla's crafty performance showed the big match experience of MI as a team as they came out on the winning side. They go from strength-to-strength next while Sunrisers have to revisit both their bowling and batting plans in tricky surfaces, specially at their home ground.

