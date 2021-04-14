SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet in match 6 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) season 14. Both teams had a contrasting start to IPL 2021. While RCB started their IPL 2021 campaign with a four-wicket win over defending champions and five-winners Mumbai Indians, SRH suffered a 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli will want his side to carry the momentum and win two games on the trot while David Warner will hope for a better display from his team. Meanwhile, IPL fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary, score updates and live scorecard of the SRH vs RCB clash in IPL 2021. SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 6.

Royal Challengers Bangalore look balanced with Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian in the side. Maxwell starred with the bat for RCB in the opening clash against Mumbai Indians. His knock of 39 from just 28 deliveries helped RCB dominate the MI spinners and eventually took them home. Maxwell’s spin on the slow Chennai track could prove to be handy. Kohli’s side will also be bolstered by the return of Devdutt Padikkal, who has recovered from COVID-19. Harshal Patel took 5/27 against Mumbai, making him the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad are also set to welcome Kane Williamson, who missed the defeat to KKR due to lack of fitness. Jason Holder is also available after completing his quarantine. Jonny Bairstow’s form makes him undroppable. The Englishman continued his form from the India-England white-ball series and hit a half-century against KKR whit batting at number 4. Mohammad Nabi could way for either Williamson or Holder in the SRH playing XI. The last time these two teams faced each other was at the IPL 2020 eliminator where Williamson played a winning knock and led SRH to the qualifiers. SRH also hold the lead in head-to-head records.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams