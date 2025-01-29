Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against India, Australia now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and as many one-day Internationals (ODIs). Steven Smith will captain the side in absence of Pat Cummins who is nursing an injury. Australia have otherwise named a strong side despite having qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa. Meanwhile for SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule Online: Get SL vs AUS Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Hosts Sri Lanka are sweating over opener Pathum Nissanka’s availability after he suffered an injury. He is unlikely to feature in the opening Test with Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando set to open the innings. The pitch is likely to assist spinners and thus like hosts Australia could load their attack with three spinners- Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The Day 1 of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 29.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series viewing option online, read below. Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

