Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Matches: After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India, Australia travels to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series. The Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 comprises of two Tests and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The tour kicks off with a two-match Test series followed by the ODIs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 full schedule and match details then continue reading. SL vs AUS 2025: Australia Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann Nears Return From Thumb Injury, Awaits Clearance for Sri Lanka Test Tour.

The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 but the finalists for the summit clash have been already decided. So, the SL vs AUS Test series will have no bearing on the WTC 2023-25 points table. Interestingly, Australia have qualified for the WTC 2023-25 final along with South Africa. Steve Smith will captain the Australian team in the Tests as Pat Cummins has been rested. SL vs AUS 2025: Michael Clarke Backs Sam Konstas To Retain Australia Cricket Team Opener’s Spot on Test Tour of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue Jan 29-Feb 02, 10 AM 1st Test Galle International Stadium, Galle Feb 06-Feb 10, 10 AM 2nd Test Galle International Stadium, Galle Feb 12, 09:30 AM 1st ODI R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Feb 14, 09:30 AM 2nd ODI R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

After the Test series, the two sides face-off in the two-match ODI series. Initially Sri Lanka and Australia were scheduled to play only one ODI but an extra game was added later to help the visitors prepare for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place after the ODI series in Pakistan.

