Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia looks to be in cruise control at the end of Day 2 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025. Captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey are both not out and have scored centuries. The visitors are batting at 330 runs for just three wickets. They are having a healthy 73-run lead ahead of Day 3, and have seven wickets more to advance their lead. Day 2 started with Sri Lanka having a score of 229/9. The last wicket did try to hold their best before Lahiru Kumara got out for two runs and the hosts got bundled for a 257. AUS 330/3 in 80 Overs (Lead by 73 Runs) Stumps | Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Steve Smith, Alex Carey's Unbeaten Centuries Put Visitors on Top at End of Play

Hosts, Sri Lanka national cricket team needs to target some early wickets on Day 3 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 if they aim to make a comeback, avoid another humiliation just after the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, and put the series on level at the Galle International Stadium.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and it started on Friday, February 7. Day 3 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting's Record of Most Fifty Plus Scores By Australian Batter in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the SL vs AUS 2025 Test series in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, both platforms will provide SL vs AUS live streaming online with subscriptions.

