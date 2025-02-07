Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After an action-packed day in Galle, Australia find themselves in a position of control and dominance in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025. You can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This dominance is because of the bowlers' superb effort with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon guiding the way with three-wicket hauls each. Sri Lanka would have had a day where Kusal Mendis and Ramesh Mendis helped the team get back on track with a 65-run partnership but Mitchell Starc's two wickets in two balls towards the end of the day completely knocked the wind out of Sri Lanka's sails as Australia had the hosts reeling at 229/9.

For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Kusal Mendis (59*) were the standout performers on SL vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1. Australia will look to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings as early as possible which would give them more time to overhaul the total and also if possible, go ahead. Should Sri Lanka get to a total in the region of 250, it will be interesting to see how the Australian batters approach the contest, given the fact that Sri Lanka have quality spinners in their ranks.

This Test is a significant one for Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, who is making his 100th appearance in the format and it will also be his last for his nation. After making 36 in the first innings, the left-hander will look to bow out on a high with an impactful knock when the time comes.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Nathan McSweeney, Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Scott Boland

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).