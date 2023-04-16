Sri Lanka are all set to face Ireland in a two-match Test series. The 1st Test will take place at Galle International Stadium, Galle on Sunday, April 16. The match has a starting time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, the toss of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be held at 9:30 am IST. This will be the first time Sri Lanka will face Ireland in a Test match. Hence both sides will be aiming to make a good start to this new rivalry. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live streaming and live telecast details of Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test, you can find them below. BCCI Won’t Change Its Policy Over Player Availability for Proposed Saudi T20 Cricket League: Report.

After losing the series in all three formats against New Zealand, Sri Lanka will be hoping to bounce back at home. Sri Lanka have dropped experienced wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella from this series. This opens a spot for Nishan Madushka or Sadeera Samarawickrama to get a spot in the team. Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara have been also rested. Meanwhile, spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who has done well on the home turf, has been brought back into the team.

For the first time ever, Ireland will be taking part in a two-match Test series. Earlier all their four appearances in this format were one-off matches. They will be led by Andrew Balbirne. All eyes will be on Lorcan Tucker who scored a century in their last match against Bangladesh. meanwhile, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher will have to be at their best. Andy McBrine took a six-wicket haul in the Bangladesh Test and the bowling department will be depending on him.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland will begin on Sunday, April 16 at Galle. The Test match has a starting time of 10:00 am IST and the toss will be held at 9:30 am IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Test 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test in India. Fans can watch the 1st Test live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. MS Dhoni Meets 88-Year-Old Fan, CSK Captain’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral! (See Pics).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Test 2023?

The broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series are with Sony Sports Network. You can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of the SL vs IRE 1st Test. However, fans will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming of this game.

