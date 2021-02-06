While England dominated the Day 1 of Chennai Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli earned praises from fans for his heart-warming gesture towards his counterpart Joe Root. The England captain, who scored a sensational century on the opening day, found himself struggling with cramps during the course of his knock. After smashing Ravi Ashwin for a six, the right-handed batsman couldn’t bear the pain and fall on the ground. Seeing his contemporary struggling, Kohli went to him and offered help. After a brief conversation, Kohli aided Root by holding his leg up in the air. The clip didn’t take long in getting viral on social media as the cricket world hailed the Indian captain for his sportsmanship act. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Score Updates Day 2.

Even, the International Cricket Council (ICC) couldn’t hold themselves from praising Kohli. While sharing a snap of the incident on Instagram, the apex cricket body wrote: “England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture.” The comment section got flooded in no time as netizens continued to laud Kohli’s act. However, ICC’s post got a slightly different response from veteran England pacer Stuart Broad. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the apex cricket body hailed the Indian talisman. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Picture From Chennai Test Turns Into Meme Fest, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions on Viral Photo.

ICC's Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Broad couldn’t find a place in England’s playing XI in Chennai with James Anderson and Jofra Archer picked as first-choice pacers. However, he went on the field several times with drinks in hands. Owing to the fact, the 34-year-old seamer took a cheeky dig at ICC saying that he had carried out drinks for the players in the game so he should also be getting the Spirit of Cricket award. “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?” he commented.

Broad's Complaint!!

Meanwhile, England are firmly placed on the driver’s seat in the first Test in Chennai. They finished the opening day at 263/3 with skipper Root unbeaten after scoring a hundred. With dashers like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler next in the line-up, the Three Lions would aim to post a heavy total in the first innings. On the other hand, only wickets can bring the home team back in the hunt.

