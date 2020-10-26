Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 47. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, 2020. SRH led by David Warner is at the 7th position with 8 points and it is on the verge of an exit from the playoff race. DC under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer has bagged 14 points so far and is at the 2nd position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 bet odds, predictions and favourites amongst Hyderabad and Delhi. SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 47.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kings XI Punjab in their last match where they failed to chase down the target of 127 runs. SRH got restricted at 114 runs and now David Warner side will need to perform something extraordinary to make it to playoffs from here. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals lost brutally to Kolkata Knight Riders by 59 runs as they managed to score only 135/9 in 20 overs while chasing target of 195 runs. DC will indeed look forward to bounce back in their upcoming game. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

In spite of Delhi's 59 runs defeat against KKR, they still remain a strong contender for IPL 2020 title and for upcoming games they are bookmakers favourite. Bet365 has placed bet odds 2.10 for SRH while for DC it is 1.72.

SRH vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

If we speak of head to head record of SRH vs DC, Hyderabad leads Delhi by 10-6. Also SRH defeated DC in their last game of the ongoing season. In spite of all these facts, Delhi Capitals is currently a strong side with Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and other players in form. SRH side will also be playing under pressure, while for Delhi it will not be the same, therefore DC can be predicted as winner.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not support betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).