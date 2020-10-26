Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 47. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, 2020. SRH is led by David Warner, while DC will play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Both SRH and DC will enter this game with a defeat to their name. Delhi Capitals is at the 2nd position in the point table with 14 points and has almost made it to playoffs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the 7th spot with 8 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH got defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last match by 12 runs as they failed to chase down the target of 127 runs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they fell short of 59 runs while chasing the total of 194/6. Speaking about SRH vs DC head to head, Hyderabad leads Delhi by 10-6. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Rishabh Pant (DC) and Jonny Bairstow (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen and they should be Shreyas Iyer (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) and Manish Pandey (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Both sides have good all-rounders, therefore, you can pick two for SRH vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 team and they should be Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Jason Holder (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Anrich Nortje (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Sandeep Sharma (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shreyas Iyer (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Manish Pandey (SRH), Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Jason Holder (SRH), Anrich Nortje (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH), Sandeep Sharma (SRH).

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) can be chosen as captain for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team. While Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be elected as vice-captain.

