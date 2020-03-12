Suresh Raina Carries MS Dhoni’s Helmet During Chennai Super Kings Practice Session (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: IANS)

A few members of Chennai Super Kings have reported to Chennai for the cap ahead of IPL 2020. The team is often seen sweating it out in the stadium and the video clips and pictures have gone viral on social media. Now, here’s another video that has caught the attention of the netizens where Chinna Thalla, Suresh Raina is seen carrying MS Dhoni’s helmet the CSK captain starts wicket-keeping. Chennai Super Kings will play their first game on March 29, 2020, against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay & Other CSK Team Members Play Holi After Practice Session (Watch Video).

Prior to this, yet video featuring Suresh Raina had caught the attention of the netizens. Raina had accidentally stepped on Dhoni's bat and he instead worshipped the bat. The gesture by Raina caught the attention of the fans and they shared the video online. Team CSK has garnered a lot of support from the local fans and they gave a warm welcome to the players when they arrived in the City. For now, let's have a look at the video of Raina carrying MS Dhoni's helmet.

Talking about the IPL 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus has put the tournament into a fix. The Maharashtra Government has put a ban on the sale of the tickets for the matches happening in Mumbai, which means the fans will not be able to watch the live matches in the stadium. However, the final decision about the same will be taken tomorrow.