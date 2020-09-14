While cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to start, they are also sad by the fact that Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina will not participate in the T20 extravaganza. The swashbuckling southpaw, who travelled to UAE alongside his other teammates on August 21, shockingly pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons. Fans yet haven’t been able to digest the news as they are continually urging the left-handed batsman to come back to UAE with #ComebackMrIPL trending on Twitter regularly. Notably, the team management hasn’t named Raina’s replacement yet, and it will be interesting to see if the veteran cricketer will contemplate his decision or not. Suresh Raina Fans Want CSK Star to Participate in IPL 2020, Trend #ComeBackMrIPL.

Hailed as China Thala, Raina has been the cornerstone of MS Dhoni-led set-up since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. The dashing batsman has played many sensational knocks in his illustrious career and played a vital role in guiding CSK to three IPL titles. With 5368 runs in 193 matches, the Uttar Pradesh-born batsman is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Alongside his batting prowess, Raina is a live wire on the field as he has changed the course of many matches with mind-blogging catches and brilliant run-outs. Hence, finding an adequate replacement for Raina will not be easy for the three-time champions. Suresh Raina Opens Up on His Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020.

Chances of the veteran’s comeback might be minimal, but fans haven’t lost hopes yet. They have flooded the internet with searches like Suresh Raina photos, Suresh Raina HD background wallpapers for desktop, Suresh Raina mobile screensavers, Suresh Raina photos for Facebook, Suresh Raina HD images for Instagram, Suresh Raina photos in CSK jersey for Twitter, Suresh Raina photos with MS Dhoni and much more. Well, your quest ends here are you can download all such pictures of CSK and that too for absolutely free.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Raina mentioned that he might have pulled of IPL 2020, but the doors of CSK are still open for him. Also, he has been hitting the training ground hard lately, which has enhanced fans’ hopes even more. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Co will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

