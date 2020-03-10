Suresh Raina Lights Up MA Chidambaram Stadium With Big Sixes During CSK's Practice Session (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: IANS)

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is just three weeks away and the players who are not a part of the Indian team, have already started preparing for the mega-event. Now, ahead of the IPL 13, a few players of Chennai Super Kings have begun sweating it out in the nets. Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and others have already started playing the practice games. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni played a practice game today for the Chennai Super Kings. Harbhajan Singh Warns Opponents as he Joins Team CSK Ahead of IPL 2020, Says ‘Beware of the Yellow Fever Forget about Coronavirus’ (See Pics).

The left-hander lighted up the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a couple of sixes and one four during the match. The video of Raina hitting all over the park went viral on social media. The fans had turned out in huge numbers to watch the proceedings of the game. Now, let’s have a look at the videos of Raina hitting sixes.

Another one

Harbhajan Singh reported to Chennai ahead of IPL 2020 and also went on to warn the opponents of the Yellow Army. Bhajji shared the snaps of himself on social media against the logo of the Chennai Super Kings.