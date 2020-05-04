Suresh Raina Reveals Difference Between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the best batsman to have ever stepped onto the cricket field and the debate of who’s between the two Indian legends is not new. The former has amassed 34357 runs and 100 centuries in international cricket which are most for any batsman to date. On the other hand, Kohli has been made and broken many prominent records and is touted to go past Sachin’s tally too. Recently, however, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina, who has played a lot of cricket with both the stars, revealed the difference between them. Suresh Raina Explains Similarity Between Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi.

During an interview with Khaleej Times, Raina shared his experience of playing with both the cricketers and revealed how differently both the star look at the game. “Sachin and Virat, they both score a lot of hundreds, Virat wants to win every game. And Sachin wants to make sure everything is very calm,” Raina said.

“With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team,” he added.

While talking about the current Indian team captain, the southpaw said that Kohli is a brilliant batsman and captain who has thrived in all the formats. “And Virat, he has been amazing in all formats. He has been a very good captain. He has been hitting the ball very well. He is very fit, very positive and he has the aura around him. I am glad I have played with both of them,” he further added.

Talking about the cricket action, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on many cricket activities and tournaments around the world. Even the 2020 edition of the gala tournament has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.