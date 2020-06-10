Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Picture With His ‘Curious Cat’ Son Rio, Says ‘All He Wants These Days Is to Explore Everything’ (See Post)

Suresh Raina with Son Rio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suresh Raina, on Wednesday, shared an adorable picture with son Rio and called him a child-like a curious cat, who wants to explore everything around him. Raina and wife Priyanka welcomed their second child towards March-end and it seems that little Rio has been keeping both the parents busy. In his latest picture, Raina can be seen holding his son as the little one eagerly looks towards some stickers pasted on the wall. With no cricketing activities due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, Raina has been staying at home and has been taking care of both of his children and spent time playing with them. ‘To Moments That Matter’: Suresh Raina Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni.

“Such a curious cat he is! All he wants these days is to explore everything around him,” Raina captioned the adorable picture with his son. Recently, the couple celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter Gracia and celebrated it at home. Suresh Raina Picks CSK Teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja As ‘Quarantine Partners’ Amid Lockdown.

Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Picture With Son Rio

Such a curious cat he is! All he wants these days is to explore everything around him.❤️🕉 pic.twitter.com/CyvlvQC818 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Raina has been keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts with regular posts on social media. Under normal circumstances, Raina would have been representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 13th edition of the tournament. Take a look at some pictures of Raina and Priyanka with their children.

Priyanka Raina Multi-Tasking!!

Our newest mom is multi-tasking with her kutty Rio from office video conferences to workout regimes. Comment or DM us your 'kutty story' of how you're beating the odds to be a super mom and win exclusive hamper from @MaateCare. #MyKuttyStory 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/xJKPYdc0X0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2020

Raina Family Celebrate Daughter Gracia's Fourth Birthday!!

My little princess turned four years old today. These four years have been priceless for us. You fill our heart with so much pride & love everyday. All I wish for you is immense joy & happiness always. Love you Gracia. ❤️🦄 pic.twitter.com/GzmhNVym83 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2020

But the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has forced the BCCI to suspend the tournament indefinitely. Raina has been part of the CSK camp since its inception and currently serves as the deputy captain of the franchise having guided the side to three IPL trophies.