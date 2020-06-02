‘To Moments That Matter’: Suresh Raina Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many prominent cricketers around the world are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and all they can do is to relish their old memories. Social media is flooded with the throwback pictures of the cricket stars and recently India's swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina also joined the bandwagon. The southpaw took to his official Twitter account shared an old picture with none other than former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates are known to share a great bond and on many occasions, Raina has credited Dhoni for his success in all forms of cricket. The netizens were also delighted by seeing the candid picture and they showered their love on the comment section. MS Dhoni Supported Me Because of My Talent: Suresh Raina Responds to Yuvraj Singh.

“To Moments that matter #throwback,” wrote Raina while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. In the snap, Dhoni and Raina seem to be enjoying a fun conversation. In normal circumstances, cricket fans would have witnessed the two talismanic batsmen joining forces in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many major cricket tournaments around the world, the T20 extravaganza also got postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture shared by Raina.

View Pic:

According to several reports, IPL 2020 could take place in October as the ICC T20 World Cup is likely to get postponed to 2020. Well, Dhoni, who took a long sabbatical cricket from cricket after the 2019 World Cup, was set to make a comeback in the marquee event and it will be interesting to see whether the fans will witness the veteran wicket-keeper batsman in action or not.