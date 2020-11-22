Suryakumar Yadav has become a household name in India after his exploits in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020. However, despite a sensational outing in IPL 2020, several match-winning knocks, and guiding MI to a fifth title, the Mumbai cricketer’s most iconic moment in the competition remains the stare-down with team India skipper Virat Kohli and the 30-year-old has broken his silence about that incident. Suryakumar Yadav Comments on Virat Kohli’s Training Video After Facing Heat for Liking Controversial Meme Trolling Indian Captain.

During a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, Virat Kohli tried to sledge Suryakumar Yadav. The RCB captain was seen walking towards the MI batsman while shining the ball and staring at him. However, the 30-year-old stood his ground and walked away without uttering a single word. Following this incident. Kohli received a lot of backlash from fans on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Likes Controversial Meme Trolling ‘Paper Captain’ Virat Kohli.

Watch Video

Shameful act by virat kohli and no reason for sledge to Surya Kumar Yadav #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/y4mtnzq2j5 — Sam¹ (@sameersheikh45) October 29, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav has now said that despite the heated moment, everything went back to normal after the game. ‘It was all very instinctive. Virat Kohli is a huge cricketing figure and he plays the game very aggressively. It was an important game for both teams and whatever happened, it did during the game,’ the 30-year-old told Hindustan Times in an interview.

‘After the game, we laughed about it and he congratulated me on my batting. Virat’s brand of cricket is top class and the way he dominates world cricket is just amazing. I too look up to him. In the end, it was great to win the game.’ the MI batsman added.

Speaking of the game, Suryakumar Yadav guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 30-year-old played a brilliant knock scoring 79 runs if 43 deliveries. The win kept MI at the top of the table, setting them on course to a fifth IPL title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).