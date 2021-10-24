Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will face off against each other in match 15 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have made decent starts and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Melbourne Renegades Vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL Due to Knee Injury.

Sydney Sixers Women currently occupy second place in the points table but with just one won so far, they will be aiming for more consistent performances. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades are just outside the playoff spots on the basis of run rate but could move above their opponents with a win. Both teams’ previous games were washed out due to rains.

When is Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 08:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:40 PM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

