Team India stepped out to the field for their first full-fledged training session after undergoing COVID-19 tests. The men in blue are currently in quarantine in Sydney but have been allowed to practise inside the bio-bubble in order to help them acclimatise with the new conditions in Australia. Among the players was also Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan who has earned his maiden call up to the national team after an impressive showing in IPL 2020. BCCI shared a video of the pacer bowling for the first time in team India kit during the training session. Virat Kohli a Very Powerful Guy in World Cricket, Says Former Australia Captain Mark Taylor.

In the video, Natarajan can be seen bowling with the white ball. He is part of the India T20I squad for the Australian tour. BCCI shared a video of the 29-year-old bowling and wrote: We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment.” Virat Kohli and Co Clear COVID-19 Test In Australia, Begins Physical Training (See Pics)

Dream Come True Moment for T Natarajan

We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WqrPI0Ab7I — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

According to reports, players practised with both the red ball and white ball to prepare for the upcoming series which will start with the ODI part on November 27. A PTI report stated captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puajara were seen practising slip catching with the red ball. Members of the Test set up were seen training with the red cherry while players part of both Test and limited-overs teams mix-matched their sessions.

VVS Laxman Calls it Inspirational Story

What a inspirational story👌👏👏🙏 https://t.co/zjGoQuXcUU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2020

Natarajan had an extended bowling session and bowled to most top-order batsman after hitting the nets for the first team. He was named as a replacement for spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I squad after the latter was ruled out due to a shoulder problem. Natarajan was one of the finds of IPL 2020 and was a star for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked 16 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 and had bowled the most number of yorkers in the recently concluded IPL season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).