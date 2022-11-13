The 2022 T20 World Cup ends with England lifting the trophy. England defeated Pakistan in the final by five wickets to win their second T20 World Cup. Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten half-century to guide his side home while Sam Curran picked 3/12 in his quota of four overs. Curran was not only named as Player of the Match but Player of the Tournament as well and he joined the list which features some quality players and match-winners. When is the Next T20 World Cup? Which Country Will Host it? How Many Teams Will Participate in it?

This was the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup with the inaugural edition taking place in 2007. The shortest international format has seen a number of players take center stage with only former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, being the only player to win the Men of the Tournament award twice. Six players have been presented with the prestigious award so far and the 2022 edition sees another superstar in the making. Sam Curran Wins ICC Player Of The Tournament Award in T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners List

Player Team Edition Shahid Afridi Pakistan 2007 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 2009 Kevin Pietersen England 2010 Shane Watson Australia 2012 Virat Kohli India 2014 Virat Kohli India 2016 David Warner Australia 2021 Sam Curran England 2022

The 2022 T20 World Cup featured a number of budding players who had a chance to etch their name in the history books and emerge as the next superstar in the sport. Apart from Curran, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Sikandar Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga were nominated for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Player Of The Tournament.

