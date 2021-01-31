Tamil Nadu and Baroda face-off each other in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 trophy. Both the teams grinded out league stage, then knockouts to make it to the summit of the tournament. While teams will be batting out for glory some youngsters will have their eyes set on the IPL 2021 auctions. A good performance in this crucial match will surely help them catch some eyeballs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for TN vs Baroda T20 final match live streaming online and TV telecast, then continue reading. Ranji Trophy Cancelled for the First Time in 87 Years, Premier Domestic Tournament’s 2020-21 Season Dropped Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Both Tamil Nadu and Baroda have been unbeaten in the tournament thus far with both winning seven games. Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan to make it to the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 while Baroda zipped past Punjab in the semi-final.

TN vs Baroda Final Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments, live streaming online and telecast of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 final will be available on Star Sports network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide the live telecast of TN vs Baroda final Disney+Hotstar will have the live online streaming of the match. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Arjun Tendulkar Among 100 Players Selected by MCA for Camp, Check Full List of Players.

TN vs Baroda Final Free Live Streaming Online

The TN vs Baroda final live streaming online will be available for free for Jio users. Jio TV mobile app will provide the free live streaming of TN vs Baroda match.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel(w), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).