The number two ranked Women's T20I team England is reckoned as one of the strong contenders in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The inaugural champions will hope to end their seven years of waiting to achieve global glory for the second time when they kick off their run in the eighth edition of the coveted event on February 11. England Women are banded together with India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in group 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and are scheduled to play four group stage matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round. Team Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get AUS-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

The maiden champions will begin their 2023 T20 World Cup campaign against former champions West Indies on February 11 at Boland Park in Paarl before taking on Ireland on February 13 at the same venue. England Women are scheduled to play their group-stage matches at all three World Cup venues. They will travel to St George's Park in Gqeberha for the third league match against India on February 18. And finally will move to Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town to have a final group face-off against Pakistan on February 21. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

England Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 11 England Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 13 England Women vs Ireland Women 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 18 England Women vs India Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 21 England Women vs Pakistan Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town

Heather Knight will lead England Women's 15-member squad. Alice Capsey is also mentioned in names selected for the squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The all-rounder is still in the process of recovering from the broken collarbone sustained in December during the West Indies tour. Experienced seamer Kate Cross got a recall in the 2023 T20 World Cup squad after her last appearance in T20I in 2019. Dani Gibson and Issy Wong find no place in the final 15 and however, they will be the two travelling reserves for the team.

England Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

