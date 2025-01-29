The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the schedule for the upcoming The Hundred 2025 for both the men's and women's editions. The Hundred is currently in its fifth year, which has seen a steady rise in viewership after a successful 2024 season, where London Spirit Women and Oval Invicibles Men won respective 100-ball tournaments. The Hundred 2025 gets underway on August 5 and ends on August 31 with the final taking place at the Lord's Stadium. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders Among Five IPL Franchises Bidding for Teams in 'The Hundred': Report.

The Hundred 2025 Schedule

Here we go! Get ready for #TheHundred 2025. Returning 5 August 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UweIpUJrFv — The Hundred (@thehundred) January 29, 2025

