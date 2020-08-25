One of the greatest, if not the greatest, innings in Test cricket history was played on this day (August 25) in 2019. England was trailing by 0-1 after two matches in Ashes 2019 and were on the verge of losing the third one too. However, Ben Stokes rose to the occasion and played a once-in-a-lifetime knock at Headingly. The pitch was favouring the bowlers and the likes of Pat Cummins and Jos Hazlewood were breathing fire with the red cherry. The Three Lions were all set to lose the encounter. Nevertheless, Stokes didn’t put his guards down and played a scintillating knock. Ben Stokes Says He Loves Test Match Cricket, After Playing Memorable Knock in Third Test of Ashes 2019 Against Australia.

England were asked to chase a gigantic total of 359 runs to win the third match and level the series 1-1. Notably, Joe Root and Co were bundled out for mere 67 runs in their first innings and with the track deteriorating, Australia were firm favourites to win the match. The home got off to a terrible start as both the openers were back in the pavilion inside 15 runs. Skipper Joe Root, however, joint forces with Joe Denly and the duo tried to build a substantial partnership. The duo stitched up 100 runs for the third wicket and registered their respective half-centuries. Ben Stokes in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar’! Rajasthan Royals Share Hilarious Video Ahead of IPL 2020.

However, both of them were dismissed even before England could reach the 150-run mark and Australia again tightened their grip over the game. Stokes, who came at number five, was rock-solid from one end. However, he didn’t get a lot of support from his partners. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes were dismissed after scoring just one run respectively while Stuart Broad bagged a duck.



TV sets were off, fans started leaving the stadium as the result of the match looked inevitable. England needed 72 runs to win with just one wicket to spare. Stokes was joined by left-arm spinner Jake Leach and the duo had a massive task in front of them.

Stokes took the mantle on himself as he changed gears and started smashing the bowlers all over the park. He also made sure that Leach plays minimum amount of deliveries. Be it spin or pace, the left-handed batsman attacked every bowler he faced as Tim Paine was running out of options. The southpaw reached his century but his target was to guide his side over the line.

He continued his onslaught while Leach supported him very well. Australia got few chances, but they weren’t able to make them count. As a result, Stokes finished the match with a boundary and made the cricketing world hail him. His roar after hitting the winning runs depicted the hard-work behind the innings which paid off. He was unsurprisingly awarded the Man of the Match as England won the game by one wicket and levelled the five-match series 1-1.

