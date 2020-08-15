Ben Stokes has become a household name among the cricket fans and his performances in the past few years have been nothing but stupendous. The England all-rounder will also be critical to Rajasthan Royals’ success in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Ahead of the tournament, however, the Rajasthan-based franchise sent Stokes in Bollywood. Talking to Instagram, RR shared an edited video in which a ball thrown by Stokes gets converted into coconut and goes into the hands of veteran Indian actor Ajay Devgn. Stokes’ clip was taken from a training session in IPL 2019 while Devgn’s scene was from his 2012 film ‘Son of Sardaar’ where he was paired opposite to Sonakshi Sinha. Jaydev Unadkat and Other Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Steve Smith Misses Start of the Season.

“Direct 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑒𝑟 hit ft. @stokesy,” wrote Rajasthan Royals while sharing the hilarious video on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post also got filled in a jiffy as fans expressed the desire of seeing Stokes in a Bollywood movie and that too opposite the Singham star. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rajasthan Royals’ antics. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Direct 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑒𝑟 hit ft. @stokesy. 😅 #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:05am PDT

Well, one can’t say how Stokes will perform in a movie. However, his abilities on the cricket can’t be questioned by anyone. As of now, the talismanic all-rounder is participating in the England vs Pakistan Test series.

Rajasthan Royals will expect him to continue his sensational form in IPL. However, the all-rounder might miss some initial matches of the tournament owing to his national duties. Nevertheless, he’ll still be able to participate in the majority of the tournament and will aim to guide the Men in Pink to their second IPL title.

