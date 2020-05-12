This Day That Year: Mumbai Indians Defeated Chennai Super Kings in a Thriller to Lift Their Fourth IPL Title in 2019

Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits : Twitter/MI)

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League as they have lifted the title as many as four times in 12 seasons. They weren’t able to win the championship in the first five seasons. However, Rohit Sharma got the reins of the side in 2013 and the fortunes of the sides were changed. In this article, we’ll revisit Mumbai’s triumph in the finals of IPL 2019 which came on exactly this day (May 12) last year. The Men in Blue were up against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This Day, That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar Scored His Only IPL Century in 2011 During Mumbai Indians vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala Match.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. The decision, however, didn’t prove to be fruitful as Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals and the CSK bowlers looked on song. At one point, they were reeling at 101/5 and a low score was on the cards. However, Kieron Pollard, who came to bat at number six, took the onus of run-scoring upon himself and played a brilliant knock. Despite not getting much support from the other end, the Caribbean dasher scored 41 runs off just 25 balls and helped his side post 149-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, MS Dhoni’s side got off to a good start as the opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started off in a positive note. However, the Mumbai bowlers fought back in the middle overs and ran through CSK’s batting line-up. The likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni were dismissed for single-digit scores.

However, opener Shane Watson didn’t put his guards down from one end and scored a well-compiled half-century and that too with a bleeding knee. He looked set to guide his side. However, he got run out on 80 and MI were back in the hunt.

The momentum of the game was riding on a roller-coaster and no one could tell who’s on the driver’s seat. The equation came down to CSK needing 2 runs from the final delivery with Shardul Thakur on the strike and Lasith Malinga having the ball in hand. However, the Sri Lankan maestro held his nerve and bowled a pin-point Yorker which struck in Thakur’s shoes and he was adjudged LBW. Thus, Rohit Sharma and Co won their fourth IPL trophy and became the most successful IPL franchise.