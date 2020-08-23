Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are three of the best batsmen to have ever played for India and their record in international cricket is nothing short of breathtaking. The trio played alongside each other for the majority of their career and guided India to many memorable triumphs. However, the 3rd Test of India’s 2002 Tour of England was the only occasion when the three batting greats scored centuries together. In fact, the trio achieved the feat on exact this day (August 23). Well, it might have been since the historic match was played. However, memories of the game are still fresh in the fans’ mind. This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Scores Maiden International Hundred.

England stepped into the third Test match with a 1-0 lead and had a great chance to clinch the series. However, the Indian cricket team had different ideas. Skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first at Leeds. The visitors didn’t get off to a great start as opener Virender Sehwag was dismissed after scoring just eight runs. However, Sanjay Bangar joined forces with Rahul Dravid and the duo guided their side to safety. Rahul Dravid Was a Difficult and Determined Batsman, Says Shoaib Akhtar.

Bangar was dismissed after scoring 68 runs, but Dravid didn’t put a foot wrong. The Wall was joined by Sachin Tendulkar and the two talismanic batsmen continued to torment England bowlers. Dravid was rock solid at one end while Tendulkar scored runs at a rapid pace. The former brought up his century in the last session of Day 1 but didn’t lose his conversation even after that.

On Day 2, Tendulkar also notched up a brilliant ton as Nasser Hussain’s Men looked completely clueless. The duo added 150 runs for the third wicket before Dravid (148) fell prey to Ashley Giles. Nevertheless, Tendulkar was joined by skipper Ganguly as England bowlers continued to struggle.

Ganguly came out with all guns blazing and started his innings with a flurry of boundaries. Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon as the run-rate increased rapidly. The Master Blaster was heading towards a double ton but was dismissed by Andrew Caddick for 193. Ganguly, however, scored India’s third century in the match. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati remembered the epic game.

Fans Remember The Day!!

Today in 2002 India - 628/8 vs England Dravid - 148 Sachin - 193 Ganguly - 128 This is only test match, When 3 Indian players scored century in England in Same test inning pic.twitter.com/bbQGx4wBWh — Kunwarsa 💫 (@Rathore_Manani) August 23, 2020

Partnerships!!

#OnThisDay, Tendulkar and Ganguly put on a 249-run stand in Leeds – the then-highest fourth-wicket partnership for India away from home. Look out for the shot at 1:40 👀 📽️ @robelinda2 pic.twitter.com/OrVuGXLcsp — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 23, 2020

This Day That Year!!

Today in 2002 India - 628/8 vs England Dravid - 148 Sachin - 193 Ganguly - 128 This is only test match, When 3 Indian players scored century in England in Same test inning — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) August 23, 2020

Tendulkar's 30th Test Ton

30th Test Hundred. Goes past Sir Don Bradman. 193 off 330 balls (19 fours, 3 sixes) against England at Headingley, Leeds #OnThisDay in 2002. pic.twitter.com/1Up6cOZ6qy — Ritesh (@Sachislife) August 22, 2020

Some Stats Here!!

▪️Ind🇮🇳 v/s Westindies🌴 Antigua,2002 : Only test where 3 of Sachin,Dravid & Laxman took wickets. Sachin picked 2 ,Dravid & Laxman one each. ▪️India v/s Eng🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Leeds,2002 The only test innings where 3 of Sachin,Dada & Dravid scored hundred. Sachin- 193 Dravid- 148 Dada-128 pic.twitter.com/rVuHS79nsw — Amal Sudhakaran🏏 (@amal_sachinism) August 23, 2020

India went on to declare their first innings at a mammoth total of 628/8. England batsmen couldn’t make a fightback as they lost wickets at regular intervals. England were bundled out for 273 runs in the second innings and were asked to follow on. Anil Kumble spun his web in England’s second innings as the Three Lions got packed for 309 runs. India went on to win the match by an innings and 46 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

